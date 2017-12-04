Figure skater Medvedeva to address IOC on doping

MOSCOW (AP) — Two-time defending world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva will address the International Olympic Committee board on Tuesday ahead of a vote on whether to ban Russia from the upcoming Pyeongchang Games.

The 18-year-old Russian is unbeaten in two years and a gold medal favorite for the Olympics in February.

No Russian figure skaters are among the 25 athletes that have been banned so far for doping offenses during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Medvedeva was 14 at the time and competing at the junior level.

Russian Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov and Vitaly Smirnov, the head of an anti-doping commission set up by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will also address the IOC board.