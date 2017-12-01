Taiwan now has a non-stop flight to the United Kingdom 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The inaugural flight on a new non-stop route between Taipei and London touched down at London's Gatwick airport on Sunday Dec. 3. The new route is being offered by China Airlines and is the only non-stop flight path between Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

In another sign that Taiwan's international presence is on the rise, a new non-stop flight route between Taiwan and Europe has successfully completed its first run, with the plan safely landing at Gatwick international airport in London after a 13 hour journey from Taipei.

The Airbus A350-900 was met with water cannons on the runway to celebrate the arrival of the inaugural flight.

It has been 5 years since China Airlines has offered flight service to the UK. The

Chairman of China Arilines, Nuan-Hsuan Ho, was on board the flight and said "We're delighted to be back in the UK this year, with the inaugural flight marking the ease of travel between the UK and Taiwan," according to a report from TLE.

A reception at the airport terminal was arranged for the occasion with Ambassador David Lin from the TECO office in London, and the UK Prime Minister's envoy to Taiwan, Lord Faulkner of Worcester, also in attendance.

Currently there are four round trip flights planned for the route from Taoyuan International Airport to Gatwick Airport in London, with a fifth expected to be added in March 2018. The Airbus A350-900 has three cabin classes including Premium Business, Premium Economy, and Economy, and can carry up to 305 passengers per flight.

The chairman of China Airlines expressed his excitement and appreciation for the new partnership, and welcomed travelers from across the UK use the new route to come visit Taiwan.

Likewise, travelers in Taiwan now have a much faster route available for their trips to the UK.