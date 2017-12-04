Malta announces 8 arrests in journalist murder

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta's prime minister has announced the arrest of eight suspects in the Oct. 16 murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in a statement that the suspects, all Maltese citizens, were arrested Monday morning in an operation coordinated among the Police Corps, the Armed Forces of Malta and the Security Services. He said the arrests resulted from the investigation over recent weeks

Muscat said investigators have 48 hours to question the suspects to decide whether to seek charges. He provided no other concrete information about the arrests or suspects, citing concerns that anything he says could derail any prosecution.

Caruana Galizia, whose reporting focused heavily on corruption on the EU island nation, was killed by a car bomb.