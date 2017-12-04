COA showcases Taiwan's Pingtung cocoa products

An event showcasing quality cocoa products grown and manufactured in southern Taiwan’s Pingtung County kicked off last Thursday at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei City.



Supported by the Cabinet-level Council of Agriculture, the four-day event is being held as part of government efforts to spread awareness of Taiwan-made goods and help growers and manufacturers build connections at home and abroad. Hundreds of cocoa products made by local suppliers are on display, including treats from Fu Wan Chocolate and Formosa Chocolate, both of which took home prizes at the Asia-Pacific regional competition of the 2017 International Chocolate Awards.



COA Deputy Minister Lee Tuey-chih said at the opening of the event that Taiwan-made chocolate is quickly gaining a favorable international reputation, which is remarkable given that most Pingtung manufacturers only launched operations in the past 10 years.



According to Lee, the council will continue collaborating with Pingtung County Government to develop more comprehensive farming and manufacturing systems so as to support the development of the cocoa industry.



ICA Judging Director Martin Christy, who was also in attendance at the opening ceremony, said the chocolate production industry has been gaining momentum in the Asia-Pacific in recent years, adding that he is impressed with the products coming out of Taiwan.



Christy made a point of singling out “Taiwan No. 1 62%,” a dark chocolate bar by Fu Wan Chocolate. He said the chocolate is imbued with the unique aroma of Pingtung’s cocoa and stood out among the 650-plus submissions in the plain dark bar categories at this year’s Asia-Pacific regional competition.



In addition to showcasing local products, the Taipei event also features a series of professional demonstrations on how to make chocolate from cocoa beans, as well as DIY workshops and 3-D chocolate printing experiences. (CPY-E)