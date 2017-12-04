2nd Ashes test: Australia vs. England Scoreboard

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Monday after England's first innings on day three of the day-night Ashes cricket test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval:

Australia 1st Innings: 442 decl. England, 1st Innings (Overnight: 29-1)

Alastair Cook c Smith b Lyon 37

Mark Stoneman lbw Starc 18

James Vince c Paine b Hazlewood 2

Joe Root c Handscomb b Cummins 9

Dawid Malan c Paine b Cummins 19

Moeen Ali c & b Lyon 25

Jonny Bairstow c & b Starc 21

Chris Woakes c & b Starc 36

Craig Overton not out 41

Stuart Broad c Paine b Lyon 3

Jimmy Anderson lbw b Lyon 0

Extras: (15lb,1w) 16

TOTAL: (all out) 227.

Overs: 76.1. Batting time: 330 minutes.

Fall of wicket : 1-29, 2-31, 3-50, 4-80, 5-102, 6-132, 7-142, 8-208, 9-227, 10-227

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 20-4-49-3, Josh Hazlewood 16-3-56-1, Pat Cummins 16-3-47-2 (1w), Nathan Lyon 24.1-5-60-4. Batting time: 330 mins. Overs: 76.1.

Toss: England.

Series: Australia leads 5-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.