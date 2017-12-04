2nd Ashes test: Australia vs. England Scoreboard

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Monday after England's first innings on day three of the day-night Ashes cricket test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval:
|Australia 1st Innings: 442 decl.
|England, 1st Innings
|(Overnight: 29-1)
Alastair Cook c Smith b Lyon 37
Mark Stoneman lbw Starc 18
James Vince c Paine b Hazlewood 2
Joe Root c Handscomb b Cummins 9
Dawid Malan c Paine b Cummins 19
Moeen Ali c & b Lyon 25
Jonny Bairstow c & b Starc 21
Chris Woakes c & b Starc 36
Craig Overton not out 41
Stuart Broad c Paine b Lyon 3
Jimmy Anderson lbw b Lyon 0
Extras: (15lb,1w) 16
TOTAL: (all out) 227.
Overs: 76.1. Batting time: 330 minutes.
Fall of wicket : 1-29, 2-31, 3-50, 4-80, 5-102, 6-132, 7-142, 8-208, 9-227, 10-227
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 20-4-49-3, Josh Hazlewood 16-3-56-1, Pat Cummins 16-3-47-2 (1w), Nathan Lyon 24.1-5-60-4. Batting time: 330 mins. Overs: 76.1.
Toss: England.
Series: Australia leads 5-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.