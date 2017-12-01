Heavy rain impedes traffic on east coast of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Suhua Highway (蘇花公路台9線) authority will stagger traffic access to the road beginning today through December 22 for construction, reported CNA.

A 756.907 kilometer (470.32 miles) portion of highway is currently undergoing repair. The stretch of highway runs through Yilan County (宜蘭縣) and Hualien County (花蓮縣).

Recent heavy precipitation has caused disruptions and landslides along the coastal highway.

Construction teams will first touch up road paint, particularly along the highway's slopes and curves, and then repair the road as needed.



Heavy rain impacts the Suhua Highway. (Photo: CNA)

Highway access will be granted once every two hours beginning at 8 a.m. through 6 p.m., so at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Authorities will allow cars to pass road blocks as they arrive on the hour but will not wait for stragglers.

The Ministry of Transportation Highway Administration (公路總局) is considering whether to shut down access to the mountain highway completely at sundown, 5:05 p.m., but has not yet decided, said CNA.

Be aware that the construction will continue even on weekends and holidays.