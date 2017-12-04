Photography exhibition shows a changing Taiwan over past century 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It may be difficult to imagine what Taiwan looked like during the Japanese colonial period or right after the Second World War.

But for the next month the public can visit an ongoing exhibition at the National Museum of History to get a glimpse of how Taiwan has changed in the past century.

In the exhibition "Then and Now: Modern and Contemporary Photography in Taiwan," visitors will see photos capturing impressive public events filled with cheerful participants, as well as the plain and impoverished life of people living in the countryside, both of which are realistic reflections of Taiwanese society in different eras.

The exhibition begins with a general introduction to the history of Taiwan through hundreds of photos. Visitors can see the changes of city streets, the changes of people's outfits and eating habits, and the evolution of people's professional and recreational activities, many of which were associated with the ruling governments and their policies at different periods of history.

The second part focuses on the Japanese colonial period (1985-1945) which was an important period for modern Taiwanese photography. From pictures in magazines and newspapers intended for people in Japan, one tends to see photos of high yields of cash crops or modern infrastructure as a way to demonstrate the political achievements of the Japanese imperial government in Taiwan.

In contrast with the colonizer's perspective, photos of and by Taiwanese people, especially the popular portrait photography of the period, reflect numerous people in Taiwanese society and significant moments in their lives.

The exhibition also includes a series of photos that will walk visitors through the development of southern Taipei. As the earliest developed area of Taipei City, the southern city's photographic record not only reflects architectural styles of different times, but also evidences societal and political changes of the capital.

The exhibition will last until January 7, 2018. For more information, please refer to the website.