Google updates its Santa Tracker application for 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Google has updated its annual Santa Tracker application for 2017. There will be 24 days of activities and games offered on Android, iOS, and on Google Chrome.

Starting from December 1, Google's Santa Tracker app allows users to track Santa's movements on Christmas Eve, and it even keeps count of how many presents he delivers along with giving users fun facts about holiday traditions in different countries

There is an addition to the application this year, which is the Santa Snap. It has the player flying an elf around Google Maps with a jetpack and taking selfies with various landmarks.

People can use the accelerometer on their mobile phone to move the camera around for the perfect angle. However, this feature is only available for Android phones.