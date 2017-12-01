Epic surf competition concludes World Longboard Championship in Southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship (WLC) concluded Sunday at Chin-tsun Harbor (金樽) in Taitung Sunday, Dec. 3.

The championship event was marked by high wind and plenty of legend-making moments, making the first Longboard World Championship ever held in Taiwan a great success.

The men's World Longboard Champion title went to American surfer, Taylor Jensen.



Taylor Jensen celebrates his third World Championship title. (Photo: WSL)

Jensen was originally eliminated from the competition in the quarterfinal round earlier in the week. However, when French competitor, Eduoard Delpero, finished his final round with the same ranking score as Jensen, the two competed in a bonus round to decide the Champion.

The bout was only the second time in World Surf League (WSL) history that a championship match was decided by a surf-off.



Eduoard Delpero is awarded US $15,000. (Photo: CNA)

The win is Jensen's third world title, his first was in Italy in 2011 and then his second, in China in 2012. On achieving victory, Jensen said "This doesn't feel real at the moment, I'm totally tripping out on this. […] For it to go down to a surf-off is really cool.”

The surf that day reached 4 to 6 feet. There were a few delays throughout the competition due to strong wind.

Honolua Blomfield became the women's World Longboard Champion last Wednesday. Blomfield competed against the 2011 World Champion, Lindsay Steinride, but Blomfield's "toes over the nose" footwork and brash carves earned her the title.



Honolua Blomfield's well-executed "toes over the nose." (Photo: WSL)

Blomfield likewise commented on the reality of her win, saying "I feel like I'm on top of the world and that this isn't real. To have all of your hard work pay off like this feels better than anything -- this is the best day of my life.”



Taiwan Beer and cheers for 18 year old Honolau Blomfield. (Photo: WSL)