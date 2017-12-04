  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwanese actress Ou-Yang Nana performs cello at Breakthrough Prize Awards Ceremony

Asian's first to perform at Nasa Ames Research Center  

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/04 17:50

Screenshot of Ou-yang Nana's Facebook fan page

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Being the first in Asia, Taiwanese actress cum musician Ou-yang Nana attended the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center as a performer on Sunday.

The ceremony featured a performance by platinum-selling American rapper Wiz Khalifa with Ou-yang Nana.

The Breakthrough Prize honors top achievements in the fields of Physics, Life Sciences, and Mathematics, with a star-studded award ceremony at the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley. 

The Award Ceremony was broadcasted live by National Geographic and hosted by Academy Award(R)-winning actor Morgan Freeman.

 
NASA
Breakthrough Prize
Wiz Khalifa
Ou-yang Nana
Morgan Freeman

RELATED ARTICLES

NASA's Spectacle of Lightning video shows the bright lights of Taiwan's west coast
2017/12/01 17:06
NASA reveals spooky space 'sounds' ahead of Halloween
2017/10/31 12:56
NASA steps in to help monitor Taichung's air quality
2017/09/08 17:47
Taiwanese teams shine at NASA's international hackathon
2017/06/17 09:30
Spacecraft survives unprecedented trip between Saturn, rings
2017/04/28 11:23