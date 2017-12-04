Taiwanese actress Ou-Yang Nana performs cello at Breakthrough Prize Awards Ceremony

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Being the first in Asia, Taiwanese actress cum musician Ou-yang Nana attended the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center as a performer on Sunday.

The ceremony featured a performance by platinum-selling American rapper Wiz Khalifa with Ou-yang Nana.

The Breakthrough Prize honors top achievements in the fields of Physics, Life Sciences, and Mathematics, with a star-studded award ceremony at the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley.

The Award Ceremony was broadcasted live by National Geographic and hosted by Academy Award(R)-winning actor Morgan Freeman.