UN voices alarm about spread of HIV in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. is voicing alarm over the spread of HIV in Egypt, where the number of new cases is growing by up to 40 percent a year, and where efforts to combat the epidemic are hampered by social stigma and a lack of funding to address the crisis.
The virus that causes AIDS, U.N. officials say, is infecting more young and adolescent people than any other age group.
Egypt, home to some 95 million people, ranks behind only Iran, Sudan and Somalia in the Middle East for the rate at which the epidemic is spreading, according to U.N. figures. In Egypt, the disease is associated with homosexuality, which is considered by most in the conservative, majority Muslim country to be a transgression against religion and nature.