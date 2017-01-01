7-Eleven clerk shocked by 'package mountain' 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese 7-Eleven clerk posted a photo of packages piled halfway to the ceiling in the dining area of the store he was confronted with this morning on the Facebook group "Public Complaint Commune" (爆怨公社).

As he posted the image of the monumental mountain of packages, the hapless clerk wrote, "I feel helpless! My coworker on the graveyard shift called me to come over and help out, as soon as I got to the entrance, I discovered these things!"

A likely cause of this mammoth mound of packages is the aftermath of the frenzy over the Single's Day online sales promotions, which took place on Nov. 11, and as many people opt to have their purchases delivered to convenience stores. Though it was three weeks ago, the backlog of orders are still being processed, and convenience store clerks find themselves on the front lines of the battle.

In response, many netizens wrote words of sympathy:

"That's hard work."

"That's a scary amount."

"That's too much! Didn't Single's Day pass a long time ago?"

"Convenience store clerks really have a tough job, a lot of blood and sweat, packages stretching from the sea to the mountains! Increased workload and more days on the job, yet the salary remains the same."

"Is there a flood, why are there so many sandbags?"