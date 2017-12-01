Audiences marvel at Taiwan Mobile 20th Anniversary Fireworks Concert spectacular

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 15,000 people joined Taiwan Mobile's 20th Anniversary Concert on Saturday in Chiayi (嘉義), reported CNA.

There was only standing room available for the thousands of spectators that came to enjoy a free evening of live music and fireworks. This was the first-ever outdoor concert held at the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum in Chiayi (故宮南院) near Sun Moon Lake.



(Photo: Taiwan Mobile FB)

Malaysian singer and winner of the popular Taiwan singing competition "One Star," Jess Lee (李佳薇) and the Taiwanese idol, A-Par (卓義峯) collaborated with the Philharmonia Moments Musicaux orchestra to commemorate the 20th anniversary concert.

Fireworks painted the sky for a spectacular 10 minutes along with orchestral accompaniment.

Taiwan Mobile CEO, Cheng Chun-ching (鄭俊卿), said that over the last 10 years alone, Taiwan Mobile has put on 46 concerts, cumulatively attracting over 64,000 people, which successfully created the right environment and culture for a spectacular concert like the one on Saturday night.



Jess Lee (Photo: Taiwan Mobile FB)

The orchestra and singers practiced together for over a month to perfect the performance. The troupe performed 14 songs which represented "the changes Taiwan's society has gone through over the past 20 years," including an upbeat piece by Tchaikovsky at the beginning of the fireworks display.