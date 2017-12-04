Taiwan's Huang Yu-jen beat Belgium’s Jaouad Achab to bronze medal in World Taekwondo Grand Prix

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan's Taekwondo athlete Huang Yu-jen makes his debut in the World Taekwondo Grand Prix this year.

He defeated the Rio Olympic Gold Medalist Ahmad Abughaush in the qualifying round. However, he still failed to defeat his strongest opponent Lee Dae Hoon from South Korea in the semi-finals. Thus he could only compete with Jaouad Achab for the bronze medal.

Huang got a silver medal in the World Taekwondo Championships earlier in June this year. Lee Dae Hoon from South Korea easily defeated Huang Yu-Jen of Chinese Taipei 26-8 to claim the men's under-68kg title at the World Taekwondo Federation World Taekwondo Championships. Lee Dae-hoon won an unprecedented third consecutive World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final title in Abidjan today after beating Russias Alexey Denisenko in the mens under 68 kilograms gold medal match.

Huang represented Taiwan's national team as a student from National Changhua University of Education to participate in the Summer Universiade Games 2017, in which he attained a silver medal in the group category with his partner Liu Wei-ting and Yang Zong-ye.