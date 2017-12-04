National Football League

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/04 12:42
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223
Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 227 283
N.Y. Jets 5 7 0 .417 266 288
Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 266 282
Jacksonville 8 4 0 .667 299 178
Houston 4 8 0 .333 296 309
Indianapolis 3 9 0 .250 205 330
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215
Cleveland 0 12 0 .000 176 308
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 6 0 .500 303 274
L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 268 212
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 249 278
Denver 3 9 0 .250 206 315
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 361 215
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284
Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 189 291
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 3 0 .750 353 243
Carolina 8 4 0 .667 269 238
Atlanta 7 5 0 .583 274 244
Tampa Bay 4 8 0 .333 243 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 285 204
Detroit 6 6 0 .500 314 308
Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 281
Chicago 3 9 0 .250 191 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 3 0 .750 361 222
Seattle 8 4 0 .667 290 222
Arizona 5 7 0 .417 219 310
San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 202 298

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas 38, Washington 14

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 14, Atlanta 9

San Francisco 15, Chicago 14

New England 23, Buffalo 3

Green Bay 26, Tampa Bay 20, OT

Jacksonville 30, Indianapolis 10

Baltimore 44, Detroit 20

N.Y. Jets 38, Kansas City 31

Miami 35, Denver 9

Tennessee 24, Houston 13

L.A. Chargers 19, Cleveland 10

New Orleans 31, Carolina 21

Oakland 24, N.Y. Giants 17

L.A. Rams 32, Arizona 16

Seattle 24, Philadelphia 10

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7

New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

New England at Miami, 8:30 p.m.