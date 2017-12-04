Quick, Kings stop Blackhawks 3-1 for 5th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Quick made 24 saves, Christian Folin scored the game's first goal midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win.

Folin's shot from the right point sailed over Anton Forsberg's glove with Anze Kopitar screening at 9:29. Dustin Brown scored an empty-net goal with 2:03 left to make it 2-0, and Kopitar added another empty-netter after Chicago's Jonathan Toews scored with Forsberg pulled for an extra skater.

Chicago has lost four in a row. Forsberg made 21 saves in his second consecutive start in place of Corey Crawford, who is out with a lower-body injury.

The Kings have allowed six goals during their streak, which has them atop the Pacific Division and second in the Western Conference. The run follows a 1-6-1 slide.

JETS 5, SENATORS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for his first shutout of the season, and captain Blake Wheeler had a goal and three assists as Winnipeg routed Ottawa.

The victory boosted the Jets' Western Conference-leading record to 17-6-4. Their 38 points also tied them for first overall in the NHL with idle Tampa Bay, which has a game in hand.

Wheeler's linemates, Mark Scheifele and Mathieu Perreault, each had a goal as well.

Patrik Laine and Tyler Myers also scored for the Jets, who ran their home winning streak to six games. They are unbeaten in regulation during their last 10 games at home (9-0-1).

Perreault and Dustin Byfuglien each had a pair of assists.

Mike Condon let in five goals on 22 shots and was replaced by Craig Anderson early in the second period. Ottawa has lost eight of nine.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, COYOTES 2, OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reilly Smith scored 3:50 into overtime to lift Vegas over Arizona.

Jonathan Marchessault set up the winner by passing the puck to himself off the boards before feeding Smith on a 2-on-1. The Golden Knights snapped a three-game skid and are 3-0-1 against the Coyotes this season. Malcolm Subban stopped 31 shots, and Marchessault and Alex Tuch also scored.

Jakob Chychrun and Derek Stepan scored for Arizona, and Scott Wedgewood made 42 saves.

STARS 7, AVALANCHE 2

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Seguin sparked Dallas with two early goals and the Stars beat Colorado for their fifth consecutive victory.

Brett Ritchie also had two goals, and Jason Spezza and Greg Pateryn each added one for the Stars, who haven't lost since a 3-0 setback at Colorado on Nov. 22. Devin Shore scored short-handed into an empty net at 17:24 of the third period.

Ritchie closed out the scoring seconds later with his second of the night.

Blake Comeau and Mikko Rantanen had the goals for the Avalanche, who lost back-to-back home games for the first time this season.

