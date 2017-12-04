|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|26
|18
|6
|2
|38
|95
|67
|Toronto
|28
|17
|10
|1
|35
|99
|84
|Montreal
|28
|13
|12
|3
|29
|78
|86
|Boston
|24
|12
|8
|4
|28
|66
|68
|Detroit
|27
|10
|12
|5
|25
|74
|90
|Ottawa
|25
|9
|10
|6
|24
|74
|86
|Florida
|26
|10
|13
|3
|23
|75
|88
|Buffalo
|27
|6
|17
|4
|16
|56
|94
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|27
|17
|9
|1
|35
|79
|66
|New Jersey
|26
|15
|7
|4
|34
|80
|80
|Pittsburgh
|28
|15
|10
|3
|33
|83
|91
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|15
|8
|2
|32
|94
|82
|Washington
|27
|15
|11
|1
|31
|80
|83
|N.Y. Rangers
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|87
|78
|Carolina
|25
|11
|9
|5
|27
|72
|77
|Philadelphia
|26
|8
|11
|7
|23
|70
|81
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|27
|17
|6
|4
|38
|94
|71
|St. Louis
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|88
|72
|Nashville
|26
|16
|7
|3
|35
|82
|75
|Dallas
|27
|16
|10
|1
|33
|84
|76
|Minnesota
|26
|13
|10
|3
|29
|78
|77
|Chicago
|27
|12
|10
|5
|29
|82
|73
|Colorado
|25
|12
|11
|2
|26
|79
|82
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|28
|17
|8
|3
|37
|85
|61
|Vegas
|26
|16
|9
|1
|33
|90
|82
|San Jose
|25
|14
|9
|2
|30
|65
|57
|Vancouver
|27
|13
|10
|4
|30
|75
|77
|Calgary
|26
|14
|11
|1
|29
|78
|83
|Anaheim
|27
|11
|11
|5
|27
|72
|82
|Edmonton
|27
|11
|14
|2
|24
|78
|92
|Arizona
|30
|7
|18
|5
|19
|73
|104
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Boston 3, Philadelphia 0
Minnesota 2, St. Louis 1, OT
Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 1
Montreal 10, Detroit 1
Washington 4, Columbus 3
Vancouver 2, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 5, San Jose 2
Carolina 3, Florida 2, OT
Nashville 3, Anaheim 2, SO
Arizona 5, New Jersey 0
Dallas 3, Chicago 2, SO
Edmonton 7, Calgary 5
|Sunday's Games
Los Angeles 3, Chicago 1
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 0
Vegas 3, Arizona 2, OT
Dallas 7, Colorado 2
|Monday's Games
San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.