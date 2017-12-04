All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 26 18 6 2 38 95 67 Toronto 28 17 10 1 35 99 84 Montreal 28 13 12 3 29 78 86 Boston 24 12 8 4 28 66 68 Detroit 27 10 12 5 25 74 90 Ottawa 25 9 10 6 24 74 86 Florida 26 10 13 3 23 75 88 Buffalo 27 6 17 4 16 56 94 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 27 17 9 1 35 79 66 New Jersey 26 15 7 4 34 80 80 Pittsburgh 28 15 10 3 33 83 91 N.Y. Islanders 25 15 8 2 32 94 82 Washington 27 15 11 1 31 80 83 N.Y. Rangers 26 14 10 2 30 87 78 Carolina 25 11 9 5 27 72 77 Philadelphia 26 8 11 7 23 70 81 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 27 17 6 4 38 94 71 St. Louis 27 17 8 2 36 88 72 Nashville 26 16 7 3 35 82 75 Dallas 27 16 10 1 33 84 76 Minnesota 26 13 10 3 29 78 77 Chicago 27 12 10 5 29 82 73 Colorado 25 12 11 2 26 79 82 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 28 17 8 3 37 85 61 Vegas 25 15 9 1 31 87 80 San Jose 25 14 9 2 30 65 57 Vancouver 27 13 10 4 30 75 77 Calgary 26 14 11 1 29 78 83 Anaheim 27 11 11 5 27 72 82 Edmonton 27 11 14 2 24 78 92 Arizona 29 7 18 4 18 71 101

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Boston 3, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 2, St. Louis 1, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 1

Montreal 10, Detroit 1

Washington 4, Columbus 3

Vancouver 2, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 5, San Jose 2

Carolina 3, Florida 2, OT

Nashville 3, Anaheim 2, SO

Arizona 5, New Jersey 0

Dallas 3, Chicago 2, SO

Edmonton 7, Calgary 5

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles 3, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 0

Dallas 7, Colorado 2

Arizona at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.