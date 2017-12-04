  1. Home
Hellebuyck, Wheeler lift Jets over Senators 5-0

By  Associated Press
2017/12/04 11:10

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for his first shutout of the season, captain Blake Wheeler had a goal and three assists, and the Winnipeg Jets crushed the Ottawa Senators 5-0 on Sunday night.

The victory boosted Winnipeg's Western Conference-leading record to 17-6-4. Their 38 points also tied them for first overall in the league with idle Tampa Bay, which has a game in hand.

Wheeler's linemates Mark Scheifele and Mathieu Perreault also had a goal each.

Patrik Laine and Tyler Myers also scored for the Jets, who boosted their home winning streak to six games. They're also unbeaten in regulation in their last 10 games at home (9-0-1).

Perreault and Dustin Byfuglien each had a pair of assists. Scheifele added one helper, extending his point streak to four games.

Mike Condon let in five goals on 22 shots and was replaced by Craig Anderson early in the second period. Anderson made 27 saves the rest of the way.

Ottawa halted a seven-game skid with a 6-5 victory Friday night over the New York Islanders. Erik Karlsson's pointless streak stretched to 10 games.

NOTES: The Jets outshot the Sens 19-3 in the opening period. ... Laine was playing his 100th career game and Myers his 500th. ... The Jets were 3 for 5 on the power play and the Senators were scoreless on three attempts.

UP NEXT

Senators: Continue seven-game trip at Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Jets: Start a three-game road trip at Detroit on Tuesday night.