Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past depleted Spurs

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook had his seventh triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the short-handed San Antonio Spurs 90-87 on Sunday night.

Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder, who won their second straight.

Steven Adams added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which won even though No. 2 scorer Paul George had just eight points on 2-for-17 shooting.

Dejounte Murray had 17 points and Derrick White added 16 for San Antonio. With a chance to tie it at the end, Brandon Paul missed a 3-pointer and the Thunder rebounded.

Spurs starters LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker sat out. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge rested with a minor knee issue and Parker was "dinged-up." The Spurs still are waiting for forward Kawhi Leonard's right quadriceps injury to heal.

San Antonio's Kyle Anderson sprained his left knee with a minute remaining in the third quarter and did not return.

Jerami Grant's 3-pointer as time expired in the first half gave the Thunder a 54-43 advantage. Adams had 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Oklahoma City led even though George went scoreless and Carmelo Anthony managed just three points.

San Antonio rallied in the third quarter and cut Oklahoma City's lead to 76-73 at the end of the period.

Westbrook clinched his triple-double on an assist to George for a 3-pointer that gave the Thunder an 87-79 lead. George had made just one of 14 shots before connecting with 4:13 remaining.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Popovich said reserve forward Rudy Gay was "dinged-up," so he did not play. ... Paul made his first NBA start and was issued a technical foul in the second quarter.

Thunder: G Alex Abrines, who is healthy but did not play the previous two games, scored five points in 15:22. ... Westbrook had seven points, six assists and five rebounds in the first quarter. ... Westbrook shot 2 of 6 on free throws.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Thunder: Host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

