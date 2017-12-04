  1. Home
Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past depleted Spurs

By CLIFF BRUNT , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/12/04 11:01

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketb

San Antonio Spurs forward Kyle Anderson (1) passes the ball in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson, left, and center Steven Adams (12)

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) grabs a rebound between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson, left, and center Steven Adams, right, in t

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the first quarter of an NBA ba

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and guard Andre Roberson (21) during the first quarte

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Josh Huestis (34) dunks over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook had his seventh triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the short-handed San Antonio Spurs 90-87 on Sunday night.

Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder, who won their second straight.

Steven Adams added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which won even though No. 2 scorer Paul George had just eight points on 2-for-17 shooting.

Dejounte Murray had 17 points and Derrick White added 16 for San Antonio. With a chance to tie it at the end, Brandon Paul missed a 3-pointer and the Thunder rebounded.

Spurs starters LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker sat out. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge rested with a minor knee issue and Parker was "dinged-up." The Spurs still are waiting for forward Kawhi Leonard's right quadriceps injury to heal.

San Antonio's Kyle Anderson sprained his left knee with a minute remaining in the third quarter and did not return.

Jerami Grant's 3-pointer as time expired in the first half gave the Thunder a 54-43 advantage. Adams had 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Oklahoma City led even though George went scoreless and Carmelo Anthony managed just three points.

San Antonio rallied in the third quarter and cut Oklahoma City's lead to 76-73 at the end of the period.

Westbrook clinched his triple-double on an assist to George for a 3-pointer that gave the Thunder an 87-79 lead. George had made just one of 14 shots before connecting with 4:13 remaining.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Popovich said reserve forward Rudy Gay was "dinged-up," so he did not play. ... Paul made his first NBA start and was issued a technical foul in the second quarter.

Thunder: G Alex Abrines, who is healthy but did not play the previous two games, scored five points in 15:22. ... Westbrook had seven points, six assists and five rebounds in the first quarter. ... Westbrook shot 2 of 6 on free throws.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Thunder: Host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

