Taipei, Dec. 4 --The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily New: Lawmakers to review labor bill again today
@China Times: Labor bill adds exceptional clause allowing 8-hour interval between shifts, with gate keeping mechanism
@Liberty Times: National Chung-shan Institute of Science and Technology enters joint venture with private company
@Apple Daily: Labor bill adds exceptional clause allowing 8-hour interval between shifts, with gate keeping mechanism
@Economic Daily News: Orders for TSMC's 7nm chips expected to explode next year
@Commercial Times: Initial public openings fall despite red-hot stock market
Taiwan headline news
Top headlines across Taiwan on Dec. 4, 2017
Taipei, Dec. 4 --The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows: