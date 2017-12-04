  1. Home
Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Dec. 4, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/12/04 10:50

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Dec. 4 --The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily New: Lawmakers to review labor bill again today

@China Times: Labor bill adds exceptional clause allowing 8-hour interval between shifts, with gate keeping mechanism

@Liberty Times: National Chung-shan Institute of Science and Technology enters joint venture with private company

@Apple Daily: Labor bill adds exceptional clause allowing 8-hour interval between shifts, with gate keeping mechanism

@Economic Daily News: Orders for TSMC's 7nm chips expected to explode next year

@Commercial Times: Initial public openings fall despite red-hot stock market

 
