Indian dance and music enchant audience at Taiwan Presidential Office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Last Sunday, Taiwan's Presidential Office was brimming with exotic and glamorous performances of Indian dance and music, providing a special cultural experience to visitors of all ages.

Teaming up with the India-Taipei Association, the Presidential Office hosted a series of performances on its last open day of the year. The event was kicked off by Bharatanatyam, a type of Indian classical dance, presented by renown dancer Erina Kasai. Afterward, Indian student Sridharan Madhusudhanan performed folk songs accompanied by a Yueqin, a traditional eastern musical instrument.

In addition, the Shiva Indian Dance Troupe performed a famous Bollywood dance, bringing the event to its climax with vigorous dance and joyful rhythms. To conclude the evening, the Taiwan Bhangra Group presented the Bhangra dance, a traditional dance originating from the north of India.

Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), secretary-general to the Presidential Office said in an opening remark that India, as an important target state for Taiwan's New Southbound Policy, has been in close collaboration with Taiwan in such areas as trade, medicine, agriculture, and technology over the past year.

Wu said Sunday's event was yet another example of cultural exchange between the two countries after the celebration of Diwali, the festival of light, which was held at the National Palace Museum earlier in October.

The event was joined by Sridharan Madhusudhanan, director of the India-Taipei Association, as well as senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.