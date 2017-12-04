Curry scores 30, Warriors dominate Heat 123-95

MIAMI (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 30 points in 30 minutes, Kevin Durant added 24 and the Golden State Warriors rode a big third-quarter run to pull away and beat the Miami Heat 123-95 on Sunday night.

Klay Thompson scored 19 points for the Warriors, who started the second half on an 18-3 run and outscored Miami 37-17 in the third. Golden State's lead was only two at the half, then ballooned to 99-77 going into the fourth.

Curry — playing with a sore finger on his shooting hand — had 16 of his points in the first quarter, then 10 more in the third.

Goran Dragic scored 20 points for the Heat. They led by eight in the early going and 36-33 after the first quarter. The Heat then scored 41 points in the next 24 minutes.

Starting with a layup by Curry late in the half, Golden State made 10 out of 11 shots in one stretch. Curry had two 3-pointers in that third-quarter barrage, and his driving score pushed the lead out to 80-63.

At that point, he had 30 points in the game's first 28 1/2 minutes. He didn't score again, didn't even play in the fourth, and the Warriors didn't need much more help anyway.

Golden State would eventually lead by 33. Miami was outscored by 26 in the second half.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Shaun Livingston got ejected with 6:24 left in the first half after going forehead-to-forehead with referee Courtney Kirkland while arguing a non-call. The Warriors were planning to give Livingston Monday off. ... Andre Iguodala (sore knee) didn't play. ... Golden State swept the season series with Miami.

Heat: Dion Waiters, who made the last-second 3-pointer to beat Golden State in Miami last season, shot 1 for 10. ... Miami plays six of its next eight games on the road. ... Miami was outscored 58-32 in the paint.

HASLEM'S RINGS

Udonis Haslem's son, Kedonis, plays football at Toledo, which won the MAC title. Between father and son, they have at least 11 championship rings — maybe more — from high school, college and pro levels. The Heat tri-captain isn't actually sure how many they have. "Nice little collection. Let's keep it going," Haslem said.

DOTING UNCLE

Charles Hinkle tweeted a video last month of the moment he gave his nephew — 11-year-old Warriors fan Malichi Sims — tickets to this game. Curry took notice, and Sims got a night he won't forget. The Warriors sent Hinkle and Sims a care package for the game, Sims was on the court pregame, shot a 3-pointer with the Warriors and had some time to talk to Curry, his favorite player. "Blew my mind," the boy said.

JETER BOOED

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, who may be trading NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton, sat courtside. A mix of boos and cheers were heard when he was shown on the arena screens.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At New Orleans on Monday night.

Heat: At San Antonio on Wednesday night.

