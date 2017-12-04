Taiwan Zero Four Dance Crew wins in Asian Battleground 2017 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asian Battleground 2017 has returned for its fourth season with dance crews from various Asian countries battling it out for the title as Asia's Best Dance Crew.

The Asian Battleground 2017 Finals consists of 3 categories: Choreography, Dance Battle and Dance showdown. Zero Four Dance Crew was at a great disadvantage after the first segment of dance choreography as they entered the next round by 4th placing. However, they managed to overcome all odds to reach the ultimate showdown for the championship title.

The team mentioned that the Dance Battle segment has always been their best, and they only view themselves as their opponents. So, they are always prepared to go all out in dance battles

Zero Four Dance Crew had very many difficult dance stunts, which included the bamboo dragonfly (人肉竹蜻蜓) that scared the audience and judges as this stunt requires members to be rotating at the top of the head of another member. Zero Four Dance Crew said that they practiced this stunt for almost two years. This stunt is said to have exceeded the limits of humanity.