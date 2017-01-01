Motorcycle collides with u-turning bus, killing 2

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A heavy motorcycle collided with a Kamalan commuter bus as it attempted to make a u-turn at an intersection in Yilan County, resulting in the death of both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle, reported Apple Daily.

At 10:18 p.m. last night, the Yilan Fire Department received a report of a collision between a Kamalan commuter bus and a red plate heavy motorcycle at the intersection of Jiaoxi Road Section 3 and Zhongshan Road Section 1.

When EMTs arrived on the scene, they found that the motorcycle had burst into flames while it's occupants had flown onto the pavement and neither were showing signs of life. The driver of the motorcycle had suffered severe head trauma to the forehead and had a large laceration on the back of the head, while the passenger also suffered head trauma and two broken arms.

Paramedics immediately implemented CPR on the two men surnamed Yu (游) and Lee (李) before rushing them to the hospital, where they both succumbed their their injuries.

Police said that a breathalyzer test of the 40-year-old Kamalan bus driver surnamed Chuang (莊) registered a blood alcohol level of 0. At the time of the accident, there were no passengers in the bus, and it was when the bus driver was trying to make a u-turn that the collision occurred, as authorities believe the motorcyclist was unable to maneuver out of the way in time.

The motorcycle was registered under Lee's name, however it is not yet known whether it was Lee or Yu who was driving it at the time and the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined.