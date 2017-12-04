New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st test scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Monday after New Zealand's win on day four of the first cricket test against the West Indies at the Basin Reserve:

____

West Indies, 1st Innings 134 New Zealand, 1st Innings 520-9 decl. West Indies, 2nd Innings (Overnight: 214-2)

Kraigg Brathwaite lbw b Santner 91

Kieran Powell c and b Henry 40

Shimron Hetmeyer c Raval b Henry 66

Shai Hope c Williamson b Boult 37

Roston Chase b Henry 18

Sunil Ambris c Taylor b de Grandhomme 18

Shane Dowrich c Santner b Wagner 3

Jason Holder c Boult b Wagner 7

Kemar Roach lbw b de Grandhomme 7

Miguel Cummins b Boult 14

Shannon Gabriel not out 4

Extras (4b, 4lb, 6w) 14

TOTAL (all out) 319.

Overs: 106. Batting time: 444 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-72, 2-166, 3-231, 4-257, 5-273, 6-286, 7-288, 8-301, 9-301, 10-319.

Bowling: Trent Boult 23-5-87-2, Matt Henry 24-6-57-3 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 19-3-40-2, Neil Wagner 22-3-102-2 (5w), Mitchell Santner 17-7-25-1, Kane Williamson 1-1-0-0.

Toss: New Zealand.

Result: New Zealand by an innings and 67 runs, leads 2-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.