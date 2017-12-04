New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st test scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Monday after New Zealand's win on day four of the first cricket test against the West Indies at the Basin Reserve:
|West Indies, 1st Innings 134
|New Zealand, 1st Innings 520-9 decl.
|West Indies, 2nd Innings
|(Overnight: 214-2)
Kraigg Brathwaite lbw b Santner 91
Kieran Powell c and b Henry 40
Shimron Hetmeyer c Raval b Henry 66
Shai Hope c Williamson b Boult 37
Roston Chase b Henry 18
Sunil Ambris c Taylor b de Grandhomme 18
Shane Dowrich c Santner b Wagner 3
Jason Holder c Boult b Wagner 7
Kemar Roach lbw b de Grandhomme 7
Miguel Cummins b Boult 14
Shannon Gabriel not out 4
Extras (4b, 4lb, 6w) 14
TOTAL (all out) 319.
Overs: 106. Batting time: 444 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-72, 2-166, 3-231, 4-257, 5-273, 6-286, 7-288, 8-301, 9-301, 10-319.
Bowling: Trent Boult 23-5-87-2, Matt Henry 24-6-57-3 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 19-3-40-2, Neil Wagner 22-3-102-2 (5w), Mitchell Santner 17-7-25-1, Kane Williamson 1-1-0-0.
Toss: New Zealand.
Result: New Zealand by an innings and 67 runs, leads 2-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Rod Tucker, Australia.
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.