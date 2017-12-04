Taiwanese students clinch two golds in OUE Singapore Youth International Series 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Ma Cheng-yi beats Malaysian Eogene Eon Ewe 21-19, 21-18 in the OUE Singapore Youth International Series 2017 U13 Singles Category while Huang Jui-hsuan and Huang Tsung-i beat the Thailand duo Adisak Prasertphetmanee and Chayakorn Sootlake 15-21,21-17,19-21.

Ma Cheng-yi is currently studying at Taipei Municipal Datong High School(Junior High School), and Huang Jui- hsuan and Huang Tsung-i are from Sanmin Junior High School.

The Taiwanese duo lost the first round of the finals against the Thailand duo. However, they tried to stabilize the situation and won the following two rounds to bag the gold medal back to Taiwan.

Liao Wei-cheng, one of the coaches of the team mentioned in an interview with CNA that more than a hundred people were representing Taiwan this year. Despite the fact that most of them were new to the game, they were able to clinch two gold medals for Taiwan.

Huang Jui-hsuan and Huang Tsung-i (Image by Central News Agency)