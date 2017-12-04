Ohtani rules out Yanks, Red Sox; prefers West Coast

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees and Red Sox are among the teams that pitcher and outfielder Shohei Ohtani has ruled out, and it seems the Japanese star will likely pursue a smaller market nearer to the West Coast.

New York general manager Brian Cashman confirmed to reporters Sunday night that his club was out of the running. He said the Yankees made an "excellent" presentation but that he "can't change that we're a big market and I can't change we're in the East." Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg confirmed Boston's elimination from the bidding.

Ohtani has been put up for bid by the Pacific League's Nippon Ham Fighters for the maximum $20 million posting fee. The 23-year-old has until 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 22 to agree to a contract with an MLB team. Ohtani is limited to a minor league contract because of restrictions imposed by the MLB collective bargaining agreement. The largest deal he could sign is with the Texas Rangers for $3,535,000.