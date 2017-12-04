  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/12/04 07:15
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Temperley 1, San Martin 0

Thursday's Match

San Lorenzo 2, Atletico Tucuman 0

Friday's Matches

Santa Fe 1, Belgrano 1

Defensa y Justicia 3, Godoy Cruz 2

Saturday's Matches

Huracan 1, Patronato Parana 1

Argentinos Jrs 2, Temperley 2

Olimpo 2, CA Chacarita Juniors 0

Independiente vs. Rosario Central

Sunday's Matches

Newell's 2, Racing Club 2

Tigre 1, San Lorenzo 2

Talleres 0, Estudiantes 1

Boca Juniors vs. Arsenal

Monday's Matches

Gimnasia vs. River Plate

Lanus vs. Velez Sarsfield

Atletico Tucuman vs. Colon