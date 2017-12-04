The Latest: Kennedy Honors held without the Trumps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Kennedy Center Honors show (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

Honorees and attendees are beginning to arrive at Washington's Kennedy Center for the 40th annual Kennedy Center Honors.

Among the first to walk the red carpet was Kenny Center President Deborah Rutter, who patiently fielded questioned about a high-profile no-show.

President Donald Trump announced he wouldn't be attending this year in the face of boycott threats by some of the honorees.

Rutter said the president's attendance is traditional and important but thanked the White House for avoiding a showdown that would have overshadowed the ceremony.

___

12:18 p.m.

This year's Kennedy Center Honors will recognize some of the best artists and performers in the country, while skipping the political drama that had loomed over it in a divisive political atmosphere.

Television producer Norman Lear is a longtime political activist who threatened to boycott over his opposition to President Donald Trump. But a showdown was avoided when Trump announced in August that he would not attend.

Rapper and actor LL Cool J and Lear are among the honorees for this year. The 40th annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday night will also pay tribute to dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade and musicians Lionel Richie and Gloria Estefan.

The recipients were honored Saturday at a gala State Department dinner ahead of Sunday's ceremony.