Tina Weirather wins World Cup super-G at Lake Louise

Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather celebrates her victory in the women's World Cup super-G ski race at Lake Louise, Alta., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Jeff McI
Tina Weirather, of Liechtenstein, skis down the course during women's World Cup super G ski race action in Lake Louise, Alta., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017
Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, skis down the course during women's World Cup super G skiing race action in Lake Louise, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 3,
Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, reacts in the finishing area following women's World Cup super G skiing action in Lake Louise, Alberta, Sunday, De
Lara Gut, of Switzerland, reacts in the finishing area following women's World Cup super G ski action in Lake Louise, Alta., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein won the women's World Cup super-G on Sunday for her first Lake Louise victory.
Weirather finished in 1 minute, 18.52 seconds in sunny conditions. She won after finishing second five times in downhill and super-G races at the resort.
Switzerland's Lara Gut, the super-G winner last year, was second in 1:18.63. Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer followed in 1:18.79.
After crashing in the season-opening downhill Friday, American star Lindsey Vonn fell again Sunday but was able to ski to the bottom.
Fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin was fifth after winning Saturday for her first downhill victory.