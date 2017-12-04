Tina Weirather wins World Cup super-G at Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein won the women's World Cup super-G on Sunday for her first Lake Louise victory.

Weirather finished in 1 minute, 18.52 seconds in sunny conditions. She won after finishing second five times in downhill and super-G races at the resort.

Switzerland's Lara Gut, the super-G winner last year, was second in 1:18.63. Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer followed in 1:18.79.

After crashing in the season-opening downhill Friday, American star Lindsey Vonn fell again Sunday but was able to ski to the bottom.

Fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin was fifth after winning Saturday for her first downhill victory.