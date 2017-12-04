  1. Home
  2. World

National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/04 05:14
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223
Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 227 283
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 228 257
Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 8 4 0 .667 299 178
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269
Houston 4 7 0 .364 283 285
Indianapolis 3 9 0 .250 205 330
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215
Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236
L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202
Oakland 5 6 0 .455 225 261
Denver 3 8 0 .273 197 280
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284
Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 3 0 .727 322 222
Carolina 8 3 0 .727 248 207
Atlanta 7 5 0 .583 274 244
Tampa Bay 4 8 0 .333 243 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 285 204
Detroit 6 6 0 .500 314 308
Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 281
Chicago 3 9 0 .250 191 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 8 3 0 .727 329 206
Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212
Arizona 5 6 0 .455 203 278
San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 202 298

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas 38, Washington 14

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 14, Atlanta 9

San Francisco 15, Chicago 14

New England 23, Buffalo 3

Green Bay 26, Tampa Bay 20, OT

Jacksonville 30, Indianapolis 10

Baltimore 44, Detroit 20

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7

New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

New England at Miami, 8:30 p.m.