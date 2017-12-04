Utah stands out for its extreme stance against federal lands

FILE - In this undated file photo, the Upper Gulch section of the Escalante Canyons within Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument features
FILE - In this April, 26, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump hands a pen to Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah after signing an Antiquities Executive Orde
FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke rides a horse in the new Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding, Utah. Utah
FILE - This June 22, 2016, file photo, shows the "House on Fire" ruins in Mule Canyon, which is part of Bears Ears National Monument, near Blanding, U
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 1996, file photo, Vice President Al Gore applauds after President Bill Clinton signs a bill designating about 1.7 million acr
A supporter of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments dances with a headdress during a rally Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Salt
A supporter of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments wears a colorful headdress during a rally Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Sa
DENVER (AP) — Utah has long stood out for going far beyond other western states in trying to get back control of its federally protected lands.
Many states in the west occasionally chafe under the thumb of the federal government. But none has been as eager for Washington to reduce protected lands as Utah.
President Donald Trump is expected to shrink two national monuments in the state during a visit Monday.
That's the sort of move anathema to even other conservative western states. But the dynamic is different in Utah because of its geography and history.
It has the second-highest percent of federally owned land in the Lower 48. And it was settled by Mormons fleeing 19th century violence who thought they needed to control the land and its economy to protect themselves.