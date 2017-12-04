Luitz leads after 1st run of giant slalom, Ligety close

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Stefan Luitz of Germany used a clean first run to take a slim lead in a World Cup giant slalom race Sunday over two of the biggest names in the discipline, Ted Ligety and Marcel Hirscher.

With the strong wind kicking up snow, Luitz powered through the gates to finish in 1 minute, 17.70 seconds. He leads Ligety by 0.29 seconds and Hirscher by 0.39. The final run figures to be entertaining with five racers within a second of Luitz, who's looking for his first World Cup win.

Ligety, of Park City, Utah, demonstrated he's steadily rounding into form following surgery to fix herniated disks last January. Hirscher, the six-time overall World Cup champion from Austria, is getting up to speed after breaking his left ankle in August.