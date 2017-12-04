Saint-Etienne held by Nantes in French league

PARIS (AP) — Saint-Etienne failed to win for a seventh straight French league game as the 10-time champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Nantes on Sunday, despite a superb goal from Vincent Pajot.

Chasing a first win since October, Saint-Etienne struggled to string passes together in the first half and broke the deadlock against the run of play when Pajot fired a 30-meter (yard) strike into the top left corner.

The game was played in a partly closed stadium following incidents that marred Saint-Etienne's defeat to rival Lyon last month.

Nantes continued its dominance after the interval and tested Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier several times. Emiliano Sala scored a lucky but deserved equalizer in the 61st minute for his fifth goal this season when Leo Lacroix's attempted clearance ricocheted off his leg and head before crossing the line as Ruffier watched powerless.

Nantes pushed hard in the closing stages but substitutes Santy Ngom and Lucas Lima had their efforts saved by Ruffier.

Nantes has not won in Saint-Etienne in 17 years and remained fifth in the standings, 14 points behind leader PSG.

Saint-Etienne is four points above the relegation zone.