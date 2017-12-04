  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/12/04 01:00
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 14 13 1 0 44 9 40
Man United 15 11 2 2 35 9 35
Chelsea 15 10 2 3 28 12 32
Liverpool 15 8 5 2 33 19 29
Arsenal 15 9 1 5 29 19 28
Tottenham 15 7 4 4 23 13 25
Burnley 15 7 4 4 14 12 25
Watford 15 6 4 5 25 26 22
Leicester 15 5 5 5 20 20 20
Everton 15 5 3 7 19 28 18
Southampton 15 4 5 6 15 18 17
Brighton 15 4 5 6 14 19 17
Stoke 15 4 4 7 18 30 16
Bournemouth 15 4 3 8 13 17 15
Newcastle 15 4 3 8 14 22 15
Huddersfield 15 4 3 8 9 26 15
West Brom 15 2 7 6 12 21 13
Crystal Palace 15 2 4 9 8 25 10
West Ham 14 2 4 8 12 30 10
Swansea 15 2 3 10 8 18 9
Tuesday, Nov. 28

Brighton 0, Crystal Palace 0

Leicester 2, Tottenham 1

Watford 2, Man United 4

West Brom 2, Newcastle 2

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Chelsea 1, Swansea 0

Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2

Arsenal 5, Huddersfield 0

Man City 2, Southampton 1

Stoke 0, Liverpool 3

Everton 4, West Ham 0

Saturday, Dec. 2

Chelsea 3, Newcastle 1

Leicester 1, Burnley 0

Watford 1, Tottenham 1

Brighton 1, Liverpool 5

Stoke 2, Swansea 1

Everton 2, Huddersfield 0

West Brom 0, Crystal Palace 0

Arsenal 1, Man United 3

Sunday, Dec. 3

Bournemouth 1, Southampton 1

Man City vs. West Ham 1600 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 9

West Ham vs. Chelsea 1230 GMT

Swansea vs. West Brom 1500 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Brighton 1500 GMT

Burnley vs. Watford 1500 GMT

Tottenham vs. Stoke 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Leicester 1730 GMT

Sunday, Dec. 10

Southampton vs. Arsenal 1200 GMT

Liverpool vs. Everton 1415 GMT

Man United vs. Man City 1630 GMT

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Burnley vs. Stoke 1945 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Watford 2000 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Chelsea 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Southampton vs. Leicester 1945 GMT

Swansea vs. Man City 1945 GMT

Newcastle vs. Everton 1945 GMT

Liverpool vs. West Brom 2000 GMT

Man United vs. Bournemouth 2000 GMT

Tottenham vs. Brighton 2000 GMT

West Ham vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 19 14 2 3 40 17 44
Cardiff 20 13 4 3 30 14 43
Bristol City 20 10 7 3 32 21 37
Sheffield United 20 12 1 7 33 24 37
Aston Villa 20 10 6 4 29 18 36
Derby 20 10 5 5 30 21 35
Ipswich 20 10 2 8 35 30 32
Leeds 20 9 3 8 30 25 30
Middlesbrough 20 8 5 7 25 20 29
Preston 20 7 8 5 23 21 29
Brentford 20 6 9 5 31 27 27
Sheffield Wednesday 20 6 9 5 25 23 27
Nottingham Forest 20 9 0 11 28 33 27
Reading 20 7 5 8 26 24 26
Fulham 20 6 8 6 26 27 26
Norwich 20 6 6 8 18 26 24
Millwall 20 5 7 8 22 21 22
QPR 20 5 7 8 22 29 22
Barnsley 20 5 5 10 24 31 20
Hull 20 4 7 9 34 37 19
Bolton 20 3 7 10 19 37 16
Birmingham 19 4 4 11 10 28 16
Sunderland 20 2 8 10 26 38 14
Burton Albion 20 3 5 12 12 38 14
Tuesday, Nov. 28

Derby 0, Ipswich 1

Reading 3, Barnsley 0

Friday, Dec. 1

Cardiff 3, Norwich 1

Leeds 1, Aston Villa 1

Saturday, Dec. 2

Preston 1, QPR 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Hull 2

Derby 1, Burton Albion 0

Sunderland 1, Reading 3

Bolton 3, Barnsley 1

Millwall 3, Sheffield United 1

Brentford 3, Fulham 1

Ipswich 4, Nottingham Forest 2

Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 1

Monday, Dec. 4

Birmingham vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 19 13 3 3 36 12 42
Shrewsbury 19 12 4 3 26 13 40
Scunthorpe 20 11 5 4 26 14 38
Blackburn 19 11 4 4 34 17 37
Bradford 20 11 3 6 29 22 36
Charlton 19 10 5 4 29 23 35
Peterborough 20 8 5 7 31 29 29
Portsmouth 20 9 2 9 25 24 29
Southend 20 7 7 6 24 29 28
Oxford United 20 7 6 7 34 27 27
Fleetwood Town 20 7 6 7 29 30 27
Blackpool 20 7 6 7 26 27 27
Rotherham 20 8 2 10 33 30 26
Walsall 19 6 7 6 27 28 25
Bristol Rovers 20 8 0 12 29 36 24
Milton Keynes Dons 20 6 6 8 22 29 24
Doncaster 20 6 5 9 21 25 23
Oldham 20 6 5 9 30 38 23
Rochdale 19 4 8 7 20 24 20
AFC Wimbledon 20 5 5 10 15 22 20
Gillingham 20 4 8 8 15 22 20
Northampton 20 5 4 11 15 32 19
Bury 20 4 5 11 19 28 17
Plymouth 20 4 5 11 15 29 17
Tuesday, Nov. 28

Blackpool 2, Blackburn 4

Charlton 2, Peterborough 2

Saturday, Dec. 2

Bristol Rovers 2, Rotherham 1

Southend 2, Oldham 0

Saturday, Dec. 9

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Bury vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 20 12 5 3 48 18 41
Notts County 20 12 5 3 35 20 41
Accrington Stanley 20 11 4 5 32 22 37
Exeter 20 11 3 6 28 22 36
Wycombe 20 9 6 5 38 29 33
Coventry 20 9 5 6 21 12 32
Mansfield Town 20 8 8 4 30 23 32
Swindon 20 10 2 8 30 25 32
Newport County 20 8 6 6 27 22 30
Lincoln City 20 8 6 6 24 19 30
Colchester 20 8 5 7 26 23 29
Grimsby Town 20 8 5 7 24 26 29
Cambridge United 20 8 5 7 17 23 29
Carlisle 20 7 6 7 28 27 27
Stevenage 20 7 5 8 26 31 26
Cheltenham 20 6 6 8 27 29 24
Crawley Town 20 5 6 9 17 23 21
Yeovil 20 5 5 10 27 38 20
Crewe 20 6 2 12 21 34 20
Forest Green 20 5 5 10 23 39 20
Morecambe 20 4 7 9 15 25 19
Port Vale 20 5 3 12 19 31 18
Barnet 20 4 5 11 21 29 17
Chesterfield 20 4 5 11 23 37 17
Saturday, Dec. 9

Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Friday, Dec. 15

Swindon vs. Colchester 1945 GMT