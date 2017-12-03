Fourcade takes 1st win of biathlon World Cup season

OSTERSUND, Sweden (AP) — Reigning biathlon World Cup champion Martin Fourcade took his first win of the new season Sunday in a 12.5-kilometer pursuit.

Starting second, France's Fourcade put on a virtuoso performance with just one missed shot and fast skiing speed to win by 40.8 seconds from Slovenian Jakov Fak.

Quentin Fillon Maillet gave France another podium place, finishing third, 1.3 seconds behind Fak.

Germany's Denise Herrmann took her first solo World Cup win in Friday's sprint and followed that up with victory in Sunday's 10K pursuit, beating France's Justine Braisaz by 25.8 seconds.

Third place went to Marte Olsbu of Norway, 48 seconds off the lead.

Herrmann is a former Olympic bronze medalist in cross-country skiing who made the switch to biathlon last year.

Fourcade and Braisaz lead the men's and women's standings respectively.