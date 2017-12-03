Gattuso's AC Milan debut ends in nightmarish fashion

ROME (AP) — Gennaro Gattuso's debut as AC Milan coach ended in nightmarish fashion when goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli equalized in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Benevento its first ever point in the top division with an improbable 2-2 draw Sunday.

Ten-man Milan was protecting a lead when Brignoli came forward for the final play of the match and scored with a long, leaping header following a free kick.

The last goalkeeper to score in Serie A was Massimo Taibi back in 2001 with Reggina.

Benevento had lost all 14 of its matches for the worst start to a season in modern history among Europe's five major leagues.

Gattuso, a former stalwart in midfield for Milan, was hired to replace the fired Vincenzo Montella on Monday.

Giacomo Bonaventura scored one goal — his first since January — and set up another for Nikola Kalinic for Milan after George Puscas' temporary equalizer.

Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli was sent off in the 75th after picking up his second yellow card for tripping an opponent.

Milan remained seventh, only one point above four other clubs, two of which were playing later.

