India-Sri Lanka 3rd Test Scoreboard

NEW DELHI (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at stumps in the second day of the third test between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium:

India 1st Innings (Overnight 371-4)

Murali Vijay st Dickwella b Sandakan 155

Shikhar Dhawan c Lakmal b Perera 23

Cheteshwar Pujara c Samarawickrama b Gamage 23

Virat Kohli lbw b Sandakan 243

Ajinkya Rahane st Dickwella b Sandakan 1

Rohit Sharma c Dickwella b Sandakan 65

Ravichandran Ashwin c Perera b Gamage 4

Wriddhiman Saha not out 9

Ravindra Jadeja not out 5

Extras: (1lb, 7nb) 8

TOTAL: (for seven wickets, decl.) 536

Overs: 127.5. Minutes: 564.

Did not bat: Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-78, 3-361, 4-365, 5-500, 6-519, 7-523.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 21.2-2-80-0, Lahiru Gamage 25.3-7-95-2, Dilruwan Perera 31.1-0-145-1, Lakshan Sandakan 33.5-1-167-4 (7nb), Dhananjaya de Silva 16-0-48-0.

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

Dimuth Karunaratne c Saha b Shami 0

Dilruwan Perera lbw b Jadeja 42

Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Ishant 1

Angelo Mathews not out 57

Dinesh Chandimal not out 25

Extras: (1nb, 5p) 6

TOTAL: (for three wickets) 131

Overs: 44.3. Minutes: 179.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-14, 3-75.

Still to bat: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Gamage.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 11-3-30-1 (1nb), Ishant Sharma 10-4-44-1, Ravindra Jadeja 14.3-6-24-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 9-3-28-0.

Toss: won by India.

Umpires: Nigel Llong, England, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England.

Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.