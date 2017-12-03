Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 3, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;24;A shower;31;25;WSW;11;78%;70%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partial sunshine;28;18;Sunny, breezy, nice;28;15;E;22;42%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;19;5;Partly sunny;19;7;ENE;7;43%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;11;6;Partly sunny;12;5;SE;7;63%;4%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;8;6;A shower in the a.m.;9;6;WNW;17;88%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;3;1;Afternoon snow;6;-1;SE;25;71%;85%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, cold;5;-4;Sunny, but chilly;5;-4;ESE;10;48%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;-7;-13;Plenty of sunshine;-6;-12;SW;15;88%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;33;23;Couple of t-storms;30;23;SE;11;67%;72%;5

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;20;10;Partly sunny;18;8;WNW;10;65%;24%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;Sunshine, pleasant;26;16;NE;10;54%;8%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Sunny and nice;23;7;WNW;11;36%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;28;24;A downpour;30;24;S;8;85%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;Cloudy with a shower;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;SE;10;67%;44%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;34;26;Mostly cloudy;32;25;NE;12;57%;44%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, cool;11;2;Mostly sunny;13;3;NNW;14;47%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-6;SW;19;17%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Wet snow in the a.m.;1;-3;Partly sunny, cold;2;-1;WSW;10;70%;59%;2

Berlin, Germany;A bit of a.m. snow;3;1;Showers around;5;0;WNW;17;71%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Clouds and sun;19;7;ESE;11;71%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;27;19;NW;14;73%;78%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;Snow showers;2;-1;NW;21;81%;85%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;3;2;A shower in the a.m.;6;2;WSW;10;85%;73%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;6;0;Partly sunny;4;-4;WSW;14;70%;11%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;Snow at times;3;-1;WNW;16;62%;82%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or two;25;16;A shower in spots;23;17;E;22;69%;48%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;31;18;A stray thunderstorm;32;18;SW;7;37%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;13;5;Cool with some sun;10;-2;NW;17;52%;3%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;28;13;Mostly sunny, warm;28;15;N;10;36%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;21;14;Mostly sunny;22;15;SSE;30;57%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ESE;6;66%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;Partly sunny;30;24;NNE;11;73%;44%;4

Chicago, United States;Lots of sun, mild;13;9;A shower or two;16;1;WSW;32;63%;84%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;N;12;75%;60%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;6;1;Sun and some clouds;4;0;WNW;9;78%;64%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;31;24;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;NNE;25;50%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;26;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;8;N;19;68%;78%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;12;76%;66%;9

Delhi, India;Some sun;24;11;Partly sunny;24;13;ESE;4;47%;2%;3

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, mild;19;2;Cooler;7;-5;S;18;32%;10%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;28;16;Hazy sun;27;16;N;8;54%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;35;24;Downpours;31;24;WSW;8;76%;88%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rather cloudy;9;4;Periods of sun;8;4;WSW;17;95%;27%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cold;1;-4;Snow;2;-9;N;10;38%;80%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;16;11;Breezy with sunshine;16;13;E;31;66%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;25;19;Clouds and sun, nice;26;17;NE;10;58%;7%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;30;16;Sunshine;30;16;ENE;12;42%;4%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny;27;20;E;18;57%;27%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;5;-1;Snow showers;1;-4;NW;13;94%;65%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;33;24;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SE;8;81%;72%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Rather cloudy;25;16;NE;11;54%;25%;2

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;29;20;Mostly sunny;28;21;NNE;16;49%;34%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and nice;28;15;Nice with some sun;28;17;ESE;9;59%;9%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;23;7;Hazy sunshine;22;7;NE;6;50%;4%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun, mild;19;14;Morning rain;16;6;N;13;78%;92%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;25;Partly sunny;34;24;WSW;14;64%;20%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;32;24;Nice with sunshine;32;23;SE;11;52%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;29;16;A t-storm in spots;29;15;NW;15;35%;82%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;11;-6;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-9;WNW;1;34%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;30;14;Periods of sunshine;29;12;NNE;11;21%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;20;6;Periods of sun;21;7;SSE;7;64%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;N;17;28%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;2;0;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-2;WSW;16;81%;80%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;NNE;10;62%;43%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, warm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;WSW;9;68%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and nice;27;14;Hazy sunshine;27;14;NNW;9;53%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;ENE;6;83%;74%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;4;Spotty showers;14;3;NNW;12;59%;92%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower;32;25;SSW;9;70%;60%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;22;18;Areas of low clouds;22;18;S;14;74%;14%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;Mostly sunny;13;3;NE;13;67%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;10;2;Partly sunny;9;3;W;11;88%;23%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then some sun;21;11;Mostly sunny;21;10;N;9;35%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;SW;11;68%;41%;11

Madrid, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;10;-2;Abundant sunshine;12;-2;NE;6;67%;3%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;A shower or two;30;27;N;12;72%;99%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;34;25;Sun and clouds;35;25;SSE;12;58%;20%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray shower;34;26;E;10;62%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;16;12;A morning shower;18;11;SSE;17;66%;66%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;23;8;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;SE;6;37%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;27;23;E;15;62%;19%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;2;-3;P.M. snow showers;-1;-3;W;9;82%;83%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny;31;25;ENE;18;64%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and clouds, nice;22;17;A shower in spots;21;15;ENE;23;69%;54%;10

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;2;-5;Thickening clouds;3;0;SE;1;81%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;0;-6;Snow and sleet;2;-6;W;7;83%;85%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;26;A few showers;32;25;NNE;13;43%;85%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;25;13;A shower in spots;26;14;NNE;19;56%;63%;11

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;11;4;Partly sunny;11;8;SSE;8;60%;10%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Partly sunny;23;9;WNW;8;61%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;-9;-10;Cloudy;-6;-7;SW;20;84%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;15;4;A touch of rain;13;3;WNW;8;64%;81%;1

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;3;-5;Partly sunny;-1;-6;NW;7;71%;13%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;3;-2;Cloudy;4;0;SE;13;87%;49%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;26;High clouds;30;26;E;12;74%;55%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NW;14;82%;73%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;33;24;Some sun, a t-storm;30;24;ENE;13;76%;78%;7

Paris, France;A little a.m. snow;4;2;Warmer;7;1;W;5;76%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;36;21;A couple of showers;24;18;S;12;77%;81%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;24;Couple of t-storms;32;24;ENE;12;78%;81%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;33;24;Overcast, a shower;33;25;N;18;65%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;E;7;56%;10%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Becoming cloudy;1;-2;A little snow;4;1;WNW;17;77%;93%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;8;-8;Sunny and colder;-1;-12;NNW;15;34%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;19;11;A passing shower;18;11;SSW;11;70%;73%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;17;4;Plenty of sun;18;5;SE;9;46%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Periods of sun;30;26;A shower in spots;31;25;E;13;65%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;3;1;A snow squall;3;-3;N;9;90%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;2;-1;Snow showers;2;-1;NNW;7;90%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;22;Spotty showers;28;23;E;12;74%;70%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;20;6;Sunny and beautiful;21;4;NNE;11;30%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;11;3;Plenty of sunshine;11;-1;NNE;9;70%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;2;-1;A little p.m. snow;1;-3;NW;10;78%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;8;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;ENE;14;44%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;17;A t-storm in spots;26;18;ENE;12;71%;55%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More clouds than sun;29;24;A few showers;29;25;ESE;13;78%;87%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Clouds and sun, nice;25;19;N;11;76%;16%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;4;Sunny;21;3;ENE;9;41%;12%;6

Santiago, Chile;A passing shower;26;13;Periods of sun, nice;28;13;SW;11;44%;19%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;A shower in spots;29;22;N;13;73%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;E;6;65%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A morning shower;7;3;Mostly cloudy;7;2;NE;7;72%;10%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and clouds;9;0;Mostly sunny, colder;3;-6;NW;12;31%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy;15;8;Mostly cloudy, cool;12;4;NNW;20;58%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;33;26;A shower or t-storm;33;26;SE;5;74%;75%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;11;1;Cooler;5;-5;W;16;86%;63%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;13;72%;81%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;5;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-4;WNW;12;85%;25%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;26;18;Thunderstorms;21;19;SE;19;79%;88%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;23;18;A shower in places;21;15;NE;14;68%;65%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;4;-1;Snow showers;2;-1;NNW;11;88%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Lots of sun, cold;0;-7;Partly sunny, cold;1;-6;N;8;71%;42%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;7;0;Mostly sunny;10;1;NE;6;67%;12%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;11;2;Partly sunny;11;2;SW;11;16%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;29;14;Sunshine and warm;27;16;ESE;7;36%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;13;7;Spotty showers;13;3;E;7;65%;69%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;12;6;A shower in the p.m.;14;5;WSW;10;65%;55%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;8;3;Cloudy;8;6;S;17;77%;74%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;17;7;Mostly sunny;17;12;NNW;15;58%;42%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;15;7;A stray shower;14;8;W;21;64%;52%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-18;-27;Sunny and cold;-15;-20;WNW;11;64%;43%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;6;0;Mostly cloudy;5;0;NE;4;72%;44%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Snow at times;4;0;NW;22;65%;90%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Abundant sunshine;31;18;Warm with some sun;30;17;E;10;50%;7%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;0;-5;Snow showers;0;-2;WNW;10;68%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing and chilly;1;-4;Snow showers;2;-2;WNW;14;92%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;20;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;16;N;33;69%;0%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;35;20;Partly sunny;33;22;NNW;10;59%;3%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;6;-2;Sunny and mild;10;-1;E;4;51%;9%;2

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius