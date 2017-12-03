Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 3, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;75;A shower;88;77;WSW;7;78%;70%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partial sunshine;82;65;Sunny, breezy, nice;82;59;E;14;42%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;65;41;Partly sunny;66;44;ENE;4;43%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;51;43;Partly sunny;54;42;SE;5;63%;4%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;47;43;A shower in the a.m.;48;43;WNW;11;88%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;37;33;Afternoon snow;42;30;SE;15;71%;85%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, cold;40;25;Sunny, but chilly;42;25;ESE;6;48%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;20;8;Plenty of sunshine;22;11;SW;10;88%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;91;74;Couple of t-storms;86;73;SE;7;67%;72%;5

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;68;50;Partly sunny;64;47;WNW;6;65%;24%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;74;59;Sunshine, pleasant;78;60;NE;6;54%;8%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;Sunny and nice;74;45;WNW;7;36%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;83;76;A downpour;85;75;S;5;85%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;Cloudy with a shower;76;65;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;SE;6;67%;44%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;93;79;Mostly cloudy;90;78;NE;8;57%;44%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, cool;52;36;Mostly sunny;55;38;NNW;9;47%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;41;23;Partly sunny, chilly;39;21;SW;12;17%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Wet snow in the a.m.;34;26;Partly sunny, cold;35;30;WSW;6;70%;59%;2

Berlin, Germany;A bit of a.m. snow;37;34;Showers around;41;32;WNW;10;71%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;65;48;Clouds and sun;66;45;ESE;7;71%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;78;65;Showers and t-storms;80;67;NW;9;73%;78%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;34;24;Snow showers;36;30;NW;13;81%;85%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;38;35;A shower in the a.m.;44;36;WSW;6;85%;73%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;43;32;Partly sunny;40;26;WSW;9;70%;11%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;34;28;Snow at times;38;30;WNW;10;62%;82%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or two;77;61;A shower in spots;73;62;E;13;69%;48%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;88;64;A stray thunderstorm;90;65;SW;5;37%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;55;41;Cool with some sun;50;29;NW;11;52%;3%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;82;56;Mostly sunny, warm;82;59;N;6;36%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;69;58;Mostly sunny;72;59;SSE;18;57%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A t-storm in spots;81;68;ESE;4;66%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;84;76;Partly sunny;86;76;NNE;7;73%;44%;4

Chicago, United States;Lots of sun, mild;55;48;A shower or two;61;33;WSW;20;63%;84%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;N;7;75%;60%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;43;34;Sun and some clouds;40;32;WNW;6;78%;64%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;87;76;Partly sunny, breezy;86;75;NNE;15;50%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;79;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;47;N;12;68%;78%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;SSE;7;76%;66%;9

Delhi, India;Some sun;75;51;Partly sunny;75;56;ESE;2;47%;2%;3

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, mild;66;36;Cooler;44;22;S;11;32%;10%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;83;61;Hazy sun;81;61;N;5;54%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;96;75;Downpours;89;76;WSW;5;76%;88%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rather cloudy;49;40;Periods of sun;47;39;WSW;10;95%;27%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cold;33;25;Snow;36;15;N;6;38%;80%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;60;53;Breezy with sunshine;61;55;E;20;66%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;77;67;Clouds and sun, nice;79;63;NE;6;58%;7%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;86;61;Sunshine;86;60;ENE;8;42%;4%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;81;69;Partly sunny;81;69;E;11;57%;27%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;41;30;Snow showers;33;25;NW;8;94%;65%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;91;75;Couple of t-storms;88;76;SE;5;81%;72%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;Rather cloudy;77;61;NE;7;54%;25%;2

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;83;68;Mostly sunny;82;70;NNE;10;49%;34%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and nice;83;58;Nice with some sun;82;62;ESE;5;59%;9%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;73;44;Hazy sunshine;72;45;NE;4;50%;4%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun, mild;67;56;Morning rain;61;43;N;8;78%;92%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;Partly sunny;93;76;WSW;8;64%;20%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;90;74;Nice with sunshine;90;74;SE;7;52%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;85;60;A t-storm in spots;84;59;NW;9;35%;82%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;52;20;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;15;WNW;1;34%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;86;57;Periods of sunshine;84;53;NNE;7;21%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;68;44;Periods of sun;70;45;SSE;4;64%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;95;68;Plenty of sunshine;93;69;N;11;28%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;36;32;A bit of a.m. snow;35;28;WSW;10;81%;80%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;76;An afternoon shower;87;76;NNE;6;62%;43%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, warm;91;75;A t-storm in spots;89;74;WSW;5;68%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and nice;81;58;Hazy sunshine;81;57;NNW;6;53%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;A thunderstorm;86;77;ENE;4;83%;74%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;40;Spotty showers;57;37;NNW;7;59%;92%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;77;A shower;89;78;SSW;5;70%;60%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;72;64;Areas of low clouds;72;64;S;9;74%;14%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;53;36;Mostly sunny;55;38;NE;8;67%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;49;36;Partly sunny;48;37;W;7;88%;23%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then some sun;70;51;Mostly sunny;70;51;N;6;35%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;87;76;Partly sunny;87;75;SW;7;68%;41%;11

Madrid, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;49;28;Abundant sunshine;53;28;NE;4;67%;3%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;81;A shower or two;87;80;N;8;72%;99%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;93;78;Sun and clouds;94;77;SSE;8;58%;20%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;A stray shower;93;78;E;6;62%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;61;54;A morning shower;65;51;SSE;11;66%;66%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;74;46;Mostly sunny, nice;76;47;SE;4;37%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;81;70;Partly sunny, nice;81;73;E;9;62%;19%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;35;27;P.M. snow showers;31;27;W;5;82%;83%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;88;77;Mostly sunny;88;76;ENE;11;64%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and clouds, nice;72;62;A shower in spots;70;60;ENE;14;69%;54%;10

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;36;24;Thickening clouds;38;31;SE;1;81%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;33;21;Snow and sleet;35;22;W;5;83%;85%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;79;A few showers;89;77;NNE;8;43%;85%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;78;56;A shower in spots;79;58;NNE;12;56%;63%;11

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;51;39;Partly sunny;52;46;SSE;5;60%;10%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;Partly sunny;73;49;WNW;5;61%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;17;14;Cloudy;21;19;SW;13;84%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;58;38;A touch of rain;55;37;WNW;5;64%;81%;1

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;38;24;Partly sunny;30;22;NW;4;71%;13%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;38;28;Cloudy;38;32;SE;8;87%;49%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;80;High clouds;86;78;E;7;74%;55%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;NW;9;82%;73%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;91;74;Some sun, a t-storm;87;75;ENE;8;76%;78%;7

Paris, France;A little a.m. snow;39;36;Warmer;45;33;W;3;76%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;97;69;A couple of showers;76;64;S;8;77%;81%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;75;Couple of t-storms;89;75;ENE;8;78%;81%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;92;76;Overcast, a shower;91;77;N;11;65%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;88;70;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;E;4;56%;10%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Becoming cloudy;34;28;A little snow;39;33;WNW;11;77%;93%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;46;17;Sunny and colder;30;11;NNW;10;34%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;65;52;A passing shower;65;51;SSW;7;70%;73%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;62;39;Plenty of sun;65;41;SE;6;46%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Periods of sun;87;78;A shower in spots;87;77;E;8;65%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;37;34;A snow squall;38;27;N;5;90%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;36;30;Snow showers;36;30;NNW;4;90%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;72;Spotty showers;83;73;E;7;74%;70%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;68;42;Sunny and beautiful;70;40;NNE;7;30%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;52;37;Plenty of sunshine;52;30;NNE;6;70%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;36;31;A little p.m. snow;34;26;NW;6;78%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;59;47;Plenty of sunshine;59;47;ENE;9;44%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;77;62;A t-storm in spots;79;65;ENE;7;71%;55%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More clouds than sun;84;76;A few showers;85;77;ESE;8;78%;87%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;64;Clouds and sun, nice;77;66;N;7;76%;16%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;75;39;Sunny;69;38;ENE;5;41%;12%;6

Santiago, Chile;A passing shower;78;55;Periods of sun, nice;82;55;SW;7;44%;19%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;72;A shower in spots;85;72;N;8;73%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;56;31;Plenty of sunshine;58;34;E;4;65%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A morning shower;45;37;Mostly cloudy;44;35;NE;4;72%;10%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and clouds;48;31;Mostly sunny, colder;37;21;NW;8;31%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy;59;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;39;NNW;13;58%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;91;79;A shower or t-storm;91;80;SE;3;74%;75%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;53;34;Cooler;41;23;W;10;86%;63%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;76;A shower or two;86;75;ENE;8;72%;81%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;42;28;Partly sunny, chilly;32;25;WNW;7;85%;25%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;79;65;Thunderstorms;71;66;SE;12;79%;88%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;74;65;A shower in places;70;60;NE;8;68%;65%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;40;31;Snow showers;36;29;NNW;7;88%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Lots of sun, cold;32;19;Partly sunny, cold;33;20;N;5;71%;42%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;45;32;Mostly sunny;50;35;NE;4;67%;12%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;53;35;Partly sunny;52;35;SW;7;16%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;84;58;Sunshine and warm;80;60;ESE;4;36%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;55;45;Spotty showers;56;37;E;4;65%;69%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;54;43;A shower in the p.m.;57;42;WSW;6;65%;55%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;46;37;Cloudy;46;42;S;11;77%;74%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;63;45;Mostly sunny;62;53;NNW;9;58%;42%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;58;45;A stray shower;58;46;W;13;64%;52%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;0;-17;Sunny and cold;6;-3;WNW;7;64%;43%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;43;32;Mostly cloudy;41;32;NE;3;72%;44%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;35;28;Snow at times;40;33;NW;14;65%;90%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Abundant sunshine;87;65;Warm with some sun;86;63;E;6;50%;7%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;33;23;Snow showers;33;28;WNW;6;68%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing and chilly;34;24;Snow showers;35;28;WNW;9;92%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;69;62;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;61;N;20;69%;0%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;94;68;Partly sunny;91;71;NNW;6;59%;3%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;43;29;Sunny and mild;50;30;E;3;51%;9%;2

