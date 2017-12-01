Pro-democracy groups march in Hong Kong to protest sentencing of activists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong gathered to kick off a series of protest marches against authoritarianism, and in response to the upcoming sentencing of activist Joshua Wong and others.

Hong Kong democracy activists Joshua Wong was sent to jail in August for his role in the Umbrella Movement protests that occurred in November of 2014. He was released on bail in late November, pending an appeal.

However, Joshua Wong, Raphael Wong, Lester Shum and 13 others are scheduled to be sentenced by the courts on Dec. 7 for a further crime, of being found in contempt of court by failing to clear a protest site during the protests in 2014.

The march of about 1,000 people on Dec. 3 went through one of Hong Kong's most popular shopping districts, according to AFP.

Joshua Wong, who has been recognized as a leading activist of among pro-democracy groups in the city helped to organize Sunday's events. Last Thursday speaking from the legislative council complex, he said the rally this weekend is likely to be his last one for the near future, as he awaits his sentencing later in the week.

Last Tuesday, four other activists were given sentences of 12 month suspended prison terms and fines of around US$ 1,300, however there is no guarantee that Joshua Wong and the others will not be given jail time at their sentencing proceedings.

In addition to protesting the persecution and sentencing of pro-democracy activists, there are several other important issues, for which protestors are also seeking redress.

They include the decision by Beijing to prohibit unapproved candidates from participating in the by-elections planned for next year, as well as the large architectural development projects planned for Hong Kong’s New Territories

Wong was quoted on Thursday as saying "Even [though] the government locks us up we will still try our best in the future through demonstration, through election, or through different civil society campaigns to show that we are not afraid of this kind of authoritarian suppression," according to a report from dpa-international.



Protester in Hong Kong Dec. 3 (Image: Associated Press)