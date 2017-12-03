Taiwan Tourism Bureau celebrates OhBear’s fourth birthday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The Tourism Bureau held an outdoor party to celebrate the fourth birthday of OhBear, a tourism goodwill ambassador for Taiwan, at Huashan 1914 Creative Park, drawing a crowd of park visitors to participate in a slew of activities.

Titled "OhBear's Island hopping trip," the event aimed to promote the 2018 Bay Area tourism projects.

During the birthday celebration, the tourism bureau invited other mascots from ten outlying islands and from six different counties in Taiwan to join the day's festivities, and give Ohbear local souvenirs as birthday presents.

Din-Dong, a special friend of OhBear from Hong Kong also showed up at the party to promote the island hopping tourism campaign.

Partygoers were able to lie on outdoor inflatable hangout sofas and enjoy live performance by the popular band, Cosmospeople.

Booths from the ten outlying islands and from the six counties presented a skit to introduce various tourism resources, and they invited participants to join the activities for a chance to win their own outdoor inflatable sofas.