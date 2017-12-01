Fossilized eggs of early flying reptiles found in Central Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a paper for "Science" magazine published Friday, a group of scientists and paleontologists announced their monumental discovery of 215 pterosaur fossils in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region of China (新疆維吾爾自治區).

Pterosaurs are not dinosaurs however they did roam the earth at the same time. Instead they are kind of flying reptile with a wingspan of over 11 feet.



Pterosaurs were coastal creatures. (Photo: HANDOUT/Reuters)

The fossils are from the Lower Cretaceous period, 145.5 million to 65 million years ago, according to the paper. The discovery includes hundreds of pterosaur eggs including over a dozen with embryonic elements still inside.

Although a lot of information has been garnered about life thousands and millions of years ago from fossils, the majority of fossils found are of full grown creatures. Studying these fossils, scientists lack a complete picture of most species in their early life as these kinds of fossils are rarely found.

Pterosaurs, especially, are enigmatic because it was difficult for their fragile, soft-shelled eggs to fossilize. From the fossils, scientists conclude that the eggs were likely lost in a storm, unfortunately, though their preservation in mud from this event is likely why they are around today.



Pterosaur eggs discovered in Xinzhang. (Photo: Marcelo Sayao/EPA)

The discovery of these eggs indicates pterosaurs are even more like birds than previously thought. Modern day seabirds also lay their eggs in a cluster of breeding sites year after year. "Egg accumulation with 3D embryos provides insight into the life history of a pterosaur"’ says the "Science" paper.

In fact, the pterosaur was the first flying vertebrate on Earth.

While China is a gold mine of dinosaur fossils, no land-dwelling dinosaur fossils have ever been found in Taiwan because the island had not yet formed when dinosaurs were living.