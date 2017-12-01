Former President Lee Teng-hui insists Taiwan must amend constitution

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former President Lee Teng-hui made an appearance at a banquet hosted by the Taiwan Association of University Professors on Saturday Dec. 2, where he offered his own political wisdom for Taiwan moving forward.

The former president said that facing a new era with new challenges, Taiwan must begin making changes with the aim to become a recognized nation in the global political arena.

To achieve this, he emphasized, constitutional reform is of paramount importance. However the president also added that when a single political party is incapable of enacting such amendments, an attitude of cooperation must be adopted, according to the report from CNA.

Speaking on China-Taiwan relations, Lee said that China has long had its own vision for the future of Taiwan, but that Taiwanese people should ask the question "What vision do we have for our own future?"

He continued; if Taiwan doesn't begin the process of constitutional reform to legitimize a future for the country, then the democratic system of Taiwan will inevitably be changed by China.

According to his statements, the One China Policy and adherence to a "Chinese" legal framework, have developed into ideas that are used as political tools to constrain and curb the power of the Taiwanese president. He added, amending the constitution sooner rather than later, will be the best way to avoid further chaos and confusion down the road.

Lee also appeared to urge the Tsai administration and the DPP legislators to take advantage of their majority numbers in the legislative branch to begin what he believes is certain to be a difficult process of amending the constitution over the coming years.

He emphasized that public discussion, to promote pride in Taiwan's democracy, and ensuring that young people make their voices heard, will be of the utmost importance moving forward with any plans to amend the constitution.

Besides his comments on the issue of constitutional reform, earlier in the day he also offered a bit of criticism of the DPP, suggesting that DPP legislators are not doing everything they can to represent their working class constituency, while speaking in regards to recent controversies involving amendments to the labor laws.

To balance the criticism though, the former president also expressed his admiration for current Premier William Lai, for demonstrating courage in pursuit of achieving national goals, according to a report from China Times.