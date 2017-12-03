Interactive activity brings Taiwan to Times Square

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Tourism Bureau hosted an event titled "New York Times Square & Taipei - Join Hearts" to bring Taiwan to the Times Square Military Island in front of the ABC SuperSign on Saturday, connecting Times Square in New York with Taipei SOGO Fuxing Store Plaza in Taiwan.

Dr. Yung-Hui Chou, the director-general of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau, and Oh Bear, the mascot of Taiwan tourism, were on site in Taipei, inviting New Yorkers and travelers in Times Square to Taiwan. The event aimed to promote Taiwan tourism's brand concept, "Taiwan, The Heart of Asia" and to break language and cultural barriers by creating "heart-shaped hand gestures" simultaneously between people on two different sides of the globe.

In this campaign, New Yorkers and Taiwanese nationals interacted with each other by simultaneously creating heart-shaped hand gestures, which were broadcast through live stream on billboards in Times Square and Taipei.

New Yorker interacting with Taiwanese nationals. (Photo courtesy of Taiwan Tourism Bureau)

Shortly after this interactive activity, the billboard in Times Square played a short film showcasing the beauty of Taiwan.

Due to the time difference, the event was held at around midnight in Taipei. Even so, Dr. Yung-Hui Chou and Oh Bear, still came to join the Taipei side of the event to welcome New Yorkers to visit Taiwan.

Lily L. W. Hsu, Ambassador of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, participated in the event in Times Square. She stated that Times Square is always filled with people coming and going, attracting more than one million tourists from all over the world every day, especially during the holiday season, which makes Times Square billboards a battlefield for advertisements.

This year, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau in New York Office hosted the event "New York Times Square & Taipei - Join Hearts" to deliver the beauty of Taiwan with the ABC SuperSign, and to invite New Yorkers and travelers to experience the friendliness of Taiwanese people through the interactive game.