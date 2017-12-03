Lawyer: Ethics Committee agrees to subpoena Conyers accuser

DETROIT (AP) — An attorney representing one of the women alleging sexual harassment by U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the House Ethics Committee investigating the congressman has agreed to subpoena her client.

Attorney Lisa Bloom says in an emailed letter to Ethics Committee Chief Counsel Tom Rust that Marion Brown would be available to travel Thursday or Friday to Washington to testify before the committee.

Bloom also says in the letter dated Saturday that Brown asks that the testimony be open to the public for "transparency." Bloom provided The Associated Press with a copy of the letter.

The committee has been reviewing harassment allegations against Conyers. It started after a Nov. 20 BuzzFeed report that the 88-year-old Detroit Democrat's office paid a woman more than $27,000 under a confidential agreement to settle a complaint in 2015 that she was fired from his Washington staff because she rejected his advances.

Brown has said she was propositioned for sex multiple times over more than a decade.

Conyers has denied Brown's allegation and similar claims by two other former staff members.