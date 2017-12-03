TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Golden Pin Design Award 2017 Exhibition opens at Taiwan Design Museum on Friday, showcasing over 100 designs that have won or made it to the finals of the Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award Design Mark.

The Golden Pin Design Award 2017 Exhibition is curated by SKID, Creative Director of ‘an branding’ in Taipei. “Hui” (Convergence) is the theme of the exhibition; following the lead of Bito Studio’s Director Keng-Ming Liu, who created the identity of the 2017 Grand Ceremony, Key Visual, and video.

This year, nearly three-thousand designs were entered into the Golden Pin Design Award and only 455 received the coveted 2017 Design Mark. Just 72 finalists — from China, Hong Kong, Japan, USA, and Germany — were selected from those. Only around twenty of those will win the 2017 Best Design award.

Over four-thousand design concepts were entered into the 2017 Golden Pin Concept Design Award. Just six of them made it into the finals, all of which are on display at the exhibition. Amongst the design works on display are this year’s Best Design winners, which will be unveiled at the Grand Ceremony next week.

The Golden Pin Design Award 2017 Exhibition will be open to the public until February 25th. Tickets for the Taiwan Design Museum can be purchased at the Pin Store, next to Café Sole.