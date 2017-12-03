Smith wins two-man playoff at Australian PGA Championship

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Cameron Smith won the Australian PGA Championship on Sunday with a par on the second hole of a playoff with fellow Australian Jordan Zunic.

Both players were off the 18th green for their third shots, but Smith put his within 4 feet and made the putt after Zunic missed from about 12 feet.

Smith, who finished fourth last week in the Australian Open, closed with a 3-under 68 and Zunic had a 71 to finish at 18-under 270 at Royal Pines.

Smith bogeyed the 18th in regulation after birdieing the 17th to take the lead. Zunic had eight consecutive pars on the back nine after he bogeyed the 10th.

On Saturday, Zunic needed birdies on his final two holes to shoot 59, but went bogey-double bogey on 17 and 18 to tie the course record with a 64.

Adam Bland was third after a 68, missing the playoff by one stroke. Marc Leishman also shot 68 and tied for fourth.

Defending champion Harold Varner III was sixth after a 66, six shots behind. Sergio Garcia shot a 74 and finished 12 strokes behind.