  1. Home
  2. World

Johnson has 2 goals, Lightning beat Sharks 5-2

By MARK DIDTLER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/03 10:52

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Ryan Callahan (24) watches his backhanded shot go wide of San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones (31) during the second pe

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) skates around San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) during the second period of an NHL hockey gam

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks with defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) and left wi

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) watches his shot get past San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones (31) for a goal during the second pe

Tampa Bay Lightning center Cory Conacher (89) takes down San Jose Sharks defenseman Dylan DeMelo (74) during the second period of an NHL hockey game S

NHL linesman Ryan Daisy, left, tries to break up a fight between Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) and San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton

San Jose Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow, left, celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sa

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing J.T. Brown (23) tries to kick the puck away from San Jose Sharks center Ryan Carpenter (40 and center Daniel O'Regan (6

San Jose Sharks center Chris Tierney (50) moves the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi (5) beats San Jose Sharks right wing Jannik Hansen (36) to the puck during the first period of an NHL hocke

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) cannot make the save on a goal by San Jose Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow (23) during the first

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored twice in the third period to snap a 15-game drought and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Saturday night.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and Cory Conacher also scored for the Lightning, who had lost four of six. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves. Kucherov had one of Tampa Bay's four goals, his 19th, in the third. He entered without a goal over his previous six games.

After Johnson had an in-close backhand power-play goal 1:39 into the third, the center made it 3-1 at 5:49 on a rebound goal after Martin Jones made a nifty save during Victor Hedman's breakaway.

Barclay Goodrow and Justin Braun had goals for San Jose, and Jones stopped 38 shots in his return after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Goodrow, activated from injured reserve after sitting out seven games, put the Sharks up 1-0 at 16:58 of the first on his first goal since Feb. 13, 2015 that ended a 44-game drought. It was his fifth goal, coming in his 84th career NHL game.

Kucherov tied it at 1 just 27 seconds into the second.

Conacher and Braun also had third-period goals.

Jones turned aside Ryan Callahan's in-close shot that went off a San Jose defender in the first, a period where the Sharks were outshot 15-8. Tampa Bay also dominated second-period shots 16-8.

Tampa Bay's top-ranked power play went 1 for 2 against the Sharks' second-best NHL short-handed unit. San Jose failed on its one man-advantage chance.

NOTES: The Sharks dropped to 7-3-1 on the road. ... San Jose placed RW Joonas Donskoi and D Tim Heed on IR. ... Tampa Bay C Cedric Paquette served a one-game suspension for a boarding penalty Wednesday against Boston. ... Lightning D Braydon Coburn (knee-to-knee hit) didn't play.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Complete a four-game trip Monday night at Washington.

Lightning: Play the second of four straight home games Tuesday night against the New York Islanders.